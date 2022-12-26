Farm Weekly
Rockcliffe Winery, Denmark, embraces renewable energy

By Shannon Beattie
December 26 2022 - 8:30pm
Solar panels have been installed on the roof of Denmark-based winery, Rockcliffe and its nearby cellar door. Rockcliffe makes its own high-quality range of wine and contracts for other large vineyards in the region, including Willoughby Park and Plantagenet.

GRAPES can't grow without sunlight and now Rockcliffe Winery can't run without it either after converting 100 per cent of its energy use to source renewable solar power.

