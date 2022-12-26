WITHOUT stating the obvious, harvest is going very slowly.
I'm sure many of you are frustrated and over it.
Headers, tractors and trucks still seems to be the main places we all eat over November and December.
And this season, I suspect probably January too.
The cabs also seem to be the places that all the missing items from the kitchen and wardrobe collect.
Tupperware lids, travel mugs, you name it, I'm sure it will be there.
I was helping a friend on their farm a couple of weeks ago and I hopped into the tractor to shift it out of the way.
Finding my feet were off the ground and knowing I had a bit of a drive, in front of me, I decided (reluctantly) to fiddle with the settings of the seat.
God knows why as it's been a while since I've driven a tractor and this was new and flash.
Of course it was invariable that I'd stuff something up - either end up tipping the seat forward or making it sink so far down I couldn't see above the steering wheel.
Murphy's Law - I managed to tip the seat forward and couldn't get it to move backwards again - hence I spent the whole trip on an angle.
As an afterthought I checked behind the seat to see if there was something stopping the seat from moving and found a plastic water bottle had been crushed when I sat down.
Another glance revealed a heap of things my friend had been complaining she was missing from the kitchen: about three cups and two plastic lunch containers and a steak knife - all complete with dirt, chaff and mould.
Cups and plastic lunch containers were one of the banes of my life, when I lived on the farm.
It was always a fabulous idea to take a cup of coffee when leaving, in the morning, but the cup collection builds in the ute/shearing shed/sheep yards/tractor/header and other places I would never think of looking.
I was always buying new ones for the ones which don't make it home.

Steak knives were another thing, which just seem to go for a walk to the tractor.
And help cut through netwrap or open plastic bags of dog food... 'muuummm, have you got a knife I can borrow?'
Similarly, jumpers.
I used to find them scattered around the shearing shed or sheepyards.
Discarded when number-one-daughter has got too hot, during sheep work and then forgotten to pick it up as she headed home.
Number-one-son was - still is - apt at leaving his hat anywhere but on his head.
The places I've found them must be seen to be believed.
I once found a sock of his hanging halfway up the wall of his bedroom, caught on a brick.
Don't even ask... I have no idea.
It's a bit like dogs and their muzzles - they're never to be found when needed.
I'm sure the dogs used to somehow slip them off and hide them when we weren't looking.
Me?
Nah, I never leave anything anywhere.
Except my Thermos.
I was mystified at where my new thermos had disappeared to, which was finally found months later underneath the seat of one of the least used utes, covered in dust and mouse poo.
So as the big day lurches closer and harvest is unlikely to be finished beforehand, I wish you a happy Christmas, full of love and laughter and new year that brings great seasons, excellent stock and grain prices and a diesel price that is below $2.
