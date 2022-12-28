Farm Weekly
Home/News

GM rice development could be a saviour

By Shannon Beattie
December 28 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could GM rice pave the way?

POLISHED rice lacks Vitamin A and according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 230 million children are at risk of Vitamin A deficiency globally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.