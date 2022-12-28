Could GM rice pave the way?

POLISHED rice lacks Vitamin A and according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 230 million children are at risk of Vitamin A deficiency globally.
However, advancements in the realm of genetic modification have led to the development of a new type of 'golden rice', which according to Time Magazine "could save a million kids a year".
In the 1990s, Ingo Potrykus, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and Peter Beyer, University of Freiburg, developed the concept of rice with enhanced Vitamin A - golden rice.
It needed the introduction of three genes to make beta carotene (pro-vitamin A) in the rice endosperm and the results were hailed as the first compelling example of a genetically modified crop that would benefit both farmers and consumers.
It was further developed in the Philippines at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and PhilRice, where the genes were transferred to elite indica rice varieties.
The first commercial variety - named 'Malusog 1' meaning healthy - has recently been made available.
Murdoch University professor of Agricultural Biotechnology Michael Jones said since golden rice was a GM crop, its commercialisation was slowed by political, ideological, and emotional barriers, including government overregulation.
"Greenpeace, for one, was especially vocal in its condemnation of golden rice," professor Jones said.
According to Ingo Potrykus, the opposition to golden rice was not so much a concern for the environment, or the health of the consumer, or the help for the poor and disadvantaged - it was a radical fight against technology and for political success.
In fact, the safety and equivalence of golden rice to conventional rice has been studied in great detail.
All the national biosafety agencies who have examined it, including Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ), have concluded that it is as safe to eat as standard rice.
"One cup of golden rice provides 30-50 per cent of the dietary Vitamin A requirement - cooked simply as one cup of rice to two cups of water, just like white rice," professor Jones said.
"To many, the protracted delay of delivering golden rice to those who would benefit has been unconscionable - a million lives at stake each year from Vitamin A deficiency, and with every year of delay another million people die."
Now, after 25 years, golden rice has become available to poor farmers in the Philippines, with Bangladesh likely to follow suit soon.
Researchers at IRRI are already working on the next iterations for GM rice, with field tests underway for rice biofortified with high iron and zinc to reduce micronutrient deficiencies, and gene-editing programs to improve starch quality and resistance to bacterial leaf blight.
Now that GM rice is commercially available, professor Jones raised the question - will GM wheat be the next cab off the rank in Australia?
