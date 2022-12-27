Farm Weekly
Tenterden hosts Bendigo Bank Open Junior Tournament

December 27 2022 - 8:30pm
George King (left), Clancy Beech, Henry King and James Mitchell after a tough match at the Tenterden Junior Tennis Tournament.

THE Tenterden Tennis Club held its Bendigo Bank Open Junior Tournament as part of the 75th anniversary on December 18.

