THE Tenterden Tennis Club held its Bendigo Bank Open Junior Tournament as part of the 75th anniversary on December 18.
Over the past 75 years, this event has provided an opportunity for regional juniors to showcase their tennis skills from the season's coaching programs.
For many rural families, this annual event is an opportunity to take a break from the busy harvest season, to socialise and watch their children participate in competitive tennis.
"The junior tournament at Tenterden is a wonderful family day out at a tennis club in the bush, where kids have a great time, it's a must do," said club past president Rowan Bigwood. Photos by Travis King.
