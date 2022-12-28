ABOUT 200 people, including livestock producers and climate advocates, attended the Meaty Matters: Cows and Climate forum in the lead up to Christmas.
Hosted by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development at Crown Perth, the forum featured keynote speakers discussing how livestock were a key part of the climate change solution.
The forum was one of Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan's last events before she stepped down from Cabinet the following day.
