Who was at the Meaty Matters: Cows and Climate forum?

By Brooke Littlewood
December 28 2022 - 8:30pm
Northern Agricultural Catchments Council WA regional agriculture Landcare facilitator Annabelle Garratt (left), Resource Consulting Services adviser and Runnymede farm manager Blythe Calnan and Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management project delivery officer Millie Brady.

ABOUT 200 people, including livestock producers and climate advocates, attended the Meaty Matters: Cows and Climate forum in the lead up to Christmas.

