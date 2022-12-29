Power supplier sees orange!

THE colour electrical pillars in the Esperance area which provide underground power to residential and commercial properties are being changed by Horizon Power from green to orange, in order to improve visibility and safety of the underground connection.
Installations started just before Christmas in Esperance's residential development, Flinders Estate.
The bright orange pillars are designed to stand out and increase visibility for drivers, with the aim of reducing damage caused by vehicle incidents.
Horizon Power customer and community manager Priscilla Davies said the domes connect homes to the electricity network and, if damaged, could be very dangerous, posing the exact same risk as a downed powerline.
"Traditionally, when customers with underground power have a connection to their property, we have installed a green mini pillar on their property, with the colour green chosen so they blend in with the surroundings," Ms Davies said.
"Unfortunately, this means the pillars can be hard to see and we have recorded a steady increase in accidental damage to the domes.
"These accidents are generally from vehicles hitting them, or farm machinery slicing through them, so we hope the brighter colour will make our pillars more visible and reduce the number of incidents."
Going forward, Horizon Power will also be using orange domes to replace any damaged green pillars in Esperance and Hopetoun.
It is working closely with the Esperance and Ravensthorpe shires to ensure customers are well informed of the colour change.
"We remind the public that the domes/pillars, orange or green, are very dangerous," Ms Davies said.
If anyone discovers a cracked or damaged dome, they are advised to stay at least 10 metres away and immediately call Horizon Power on 13 23 51.
