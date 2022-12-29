Farm Weekly
Horizon Power deploys orange domes in Esperance

By Shannon Beattie
December 29 2022 - 4:00pm
Power supplier sees orange!

THE colour electrical pillars in the Esperance area which provide underground power to residential and commercial properties are being changed by Horizon Power from green to orange, in order to improve visibility and safety of the underground connection.

