Farm Weekly
Home/News

DPIRD issues annual ryegrass toxicity warning

December 30 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keep an eye on toxicity levels

PRODUCERS have been reminded to take steps to prevent annual ryegrass toxicity (ARGT) in livestock and closely monitor stock for signs of the disease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.