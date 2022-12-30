WHEN your event is sold out two months prior to kicking off, you know it's set to be a good one.
That's exactly the case for Rabobank's Young Farmers' Forum being held in Esperance from February 15-17.
The popularity of the event means there is now a waitlist.
"I think selling out speaks to the appetite for knowledge and networking," said Rabobank WA regional manager Steve Kelly.
"It's never been so exciting for young people in the ag industry and that centres around one, productivity increases, two technological advances and three, the returns.
"Those three things are creating a fair bit of excitement, which, I don't think is an exaggeration to say."
With young farmers coming from as far as Yuna, out to Beacon, through Narrogin and then Esperance, the event as Mr Kelly says has "captured the attention of the whole Wheatbelt."
The event is two-fold, but ultimately the goal is to equip and set farmers up for success in 2023.
"Knowledge is a key objective but networking is also key," Mr Kelly said.
"In this industry, networking and sharing experience, ideas and challenges is an important part of success."
The rich knowledge that attendees can expect to receive includes personal development with a focus on improving communication to maintain healthy business relationships.
There will be a broad range of topics like risk management, precision ag and technology, everyone's role in a farm business and understanding land valuations and returns.
All which are vital given the sharp appreciation of rural land across the Wheatbelt, and across WA.
A variety of speakers will be leading and sharing their expertise on each topic including a mix of Rabobank staff and specialists, local Esperance farmers and a leadership panel which includes the CBH chairman Simon Stead.
Australia's Young Farmer of the Year 2022, Brad Egan is also going to demonstrate the value of precision ag onfarm.
An event such as this is a first for Rabobank, and is set to be a rewarding three days, with plenty of opportunity to meet other young farmers.
"What we've done previously is more on a local level whereas this is the first time if you like that we've targeted sharing across the region," Mr Kelly said.
"We've really encouraged one of the objectives, which is to connect farmers across WA.
"What farmers are very good at is connecting within their region and within their district, so we want to expand that network for the young farmers and get them connected across the State."
