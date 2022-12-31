IN some ways, 2022 seemed a belated end to a tumultuous era for Western Australia's dairy industry with, for the first time in almost a decade, processors jostling to sign up supply from the remaining 116 local dairy farms.
Into the future, with the benefit of hindsight and hopefully from a position of strength, WA dairy farmers may look back at the year just gone as a turning point, where the final piece of a plan to salvage what is left of the local industry - supplying just four per cent of Australia's milk, but vital to WA - was collaboratively agreed upon by two of the industry's three sectors.
Also hopefully, it will be recognised as the start of a new era where farmers who continue to produce for Australia's only predominantly white milk local market, who bear increased costs of production and who balance required volumes against seasonal variation, finally began to have a say on the commercial value of what they produce.
But, based on the past year, the local industry's future is far from clear or certain.
Despite being paid on average more for their milk in the past year than in any of the previous five years, astute dairy farmers did not need to wait for national Dairy Farm Monitor Project (DFMP) statistics released in the second half of the year to recognise they were marking time or actually going backwards financially.
Cost of producing home-grown feed - traditionally the cheapest feed - jumped by 26pc in the last financial year, to a median of $141 per tonne of dry matter, according to the DFMP statistics.
Main culprits behind dairy farmers' rising costs absorbing most, if not all, of the farmgate milk price increases from processors, were fuel and oil costs up $22 per hectare and cost of liquid nitrogen fertiliser up by 13 per cent.
As well, dairy farmers were more exposed to higher electricity costs and, in the second half of the year, to impacts of successive interest rate rises in comparison to many other farmers, because of the power-hungry and capital-intensive nature of their enterprise.
The DFMP statistics also showed the proportion of gross WA dairy farm income generated from milk decreased by 3pc, with more farm income last year generated from cattle sales.
Dairy farmers making more money from selling cows than from milking them - median livestock trading profit was up 12pc last financial year due to higher beef and export heifer prices, according to the DFMP statistics - in a favourable season, was a 'wake up call' processing and retail sectors of the local dairy industry would do well to heed.
Getting out of bed at 5am mid winter to wash mud-encrusted cow teats - a hangover from COVID border closures, more dairy farmers and their families continued to do more of the farm work in the year just gone, because of the difficulty in finding and accommodating farm workers - and the traditional clash of 'family time' with an unrelenting two-milkings-a-day, seven-days-a-week regime, requires at least a perception of adequate remuneration for people to continue to do it.
These factors obviously influenced farmers running some of the 16 local farms that stopped supplying processors with milk and left the industry last year - a 12pc decline, triple the national shrinkage rate in dairy farm numbers.
In 2016, before the WA dairy industry turmoil over milk supply contracts with processors Brownes Dairy and Harvey Fresh, which ultimately saw farmers forced out of the industry because they had no one to sell their milk to when contracts were not extended, renewed or picked up by other processors, WA had 160 dairy farms.
Since then, local dairy farm numbers have diminished by 27.5pc.
Processing and retail sectors of the local dairy industry continue to reap a harvest they helped sow with the treatment of particular farmers in 2016-17, coupled with eight years of what farmers considered unreasonable downward pressure on farmgate milk prices until Coles and Woolworths supermarkets ended $1-a-litre retail milk pricing in 2019-20.
An industry that employed 1200 people, generated $187.2 million for the State's economy and produced almost 344 million litres of milk - enough to keep one multinational-owned, one internationally-owned, two nationally-owned and one locally-owned dairy processing businesses operating in WA in the past year - ended the year at a crossroads.
A wrong turn could be a disaster for the industry and disappointment for local consumers who enjoy their fresh milk and dairy products.
But a positive sign from the mid-year contract price offers by processors, published and in Lactalis Australia's case, then republished with a four-cents-per-litre higher offer, under the dairy code of conduct, was two of the major processors were looking to significantly increase the volume of milk they buy from farmers.
Lactalis (Harvey Fresh), which started processing and packaging Woolworths own brand milks at the beginning of the year, indicated it was looking to buy an extra 30 million litres a year.
That will take its farmgate milk supply to 150mL a year, surpassing Brownes Dairy on 140mL a year as the State's biggest processor.
Coles also indicated it wanted to lift its farmgate milk supply by 12ml a year to 42mL, which would make it third biggest processor, well ahead of Bega Dairy & Drinks, which processes and packages the milk Coles buys from farmers as Coles' own brand milks under a toll arrangement and also produces Masters milk products under its own banner.
Two of the local dairy industry's wisest, longest serving, most experienced agri-political warriors dedicated to bettering returns for dairy farmers, stood down from official positions during the year.
They were Benger dairy farmer and WAFarmers dairy section former president and vice president Michael Partridge and Jindong dairy farmer and Western Dairy board member and former chairman three times Peter Evans.
Between them, Mr Evans and Mr Partridge started and saw through to successful conclusion, an eight-year campaign to get supermarkets to end $1-a-litre retail milk pricing.
Mr Partridge also stood down from the national council of the peak dairy farmer body, Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) to concentrate on running his family's White Rocks dairy enterprise.
Unlike many before him and his contemporaries, during four years as WAFarmers vice president, four years as president and then two more years as vice president, and as WA representative on the ADF national council, Mr Partridge had a young family and no one to delegate responsibility of running the farm to while he was busy with dairy council or national council business, so his personal commitment cannot be underestimated.
Current WAFarmers dairy section president and Forest Grove dairy farmer Ian Noakes replaced Mr Partridge as WA's ADF national council representative.
Sadly, no replacement stepped up to take Mr Partridge's place as vice president at the WAFarmers, dairy section annual general meeting.
At Western Dairy's annual meeting Busselton dairy farmer, re-elected board member and returned chairman, Robin Lammie, paid tribute to Mr Evans' contribution and presented him with a certificate of appreciation for his total of eight years as a board member, acknowledging he came out of retirement in 2019 for a second stint on the board at a time when Western Dairy had lost three of its most experienced people.
Mr Evans also served as WAFarmers' dairy section president for five years from 2007 and as an Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) board member 2007-14, including a stint as vice chairman.
While Mr Evans' position on the Western Dairy board was formerly taken up by the election of Narrikup dairy farmer Bonnie Ravenhill, Ms Ravenhill was already co-opted onto the board, so effectively, like WAFarmers dairy council, no 'new blood' stepped up.
WA's remaining dairy farmers joined Eastern States' counterparts in April in overwhelmingly rejecting calls to increase the national dairy service levy by 20pc, voting instead for no change to the levy in the first Dairy Poll vote in 10 years.
Mr Evans had represented WA on an independent 15-member Levy Poll Advisory Committee (LPAC) which decided a poll was needed and the options to be put to dairy farmer voters should by no change and 15pc, 20pc or 25pc increases in the levy which, the previous financial year, had provided $31.9 million - or 50.15 per cent - of Dairy Australia's $63.6m annual revenue on national milk production of 8.8 billion litres.
Mr Evans and the LPAC supported the 20pc increase option.
"I don't think the people who voted for no change understand the value of collective action in relation to industry research, industry protection and industry promotion," a disappointed Mr Evans said after the poll.
From July 1 the levy continued as an automatic deduction from farmers' monthly milk cheques, comprising payments of 2.8683 cents per kilogram of butter fat and 6.9914c per kilogram of protein in farmers' milk for an aggregate cost of about 4.7c/kg on milk solids, equivalent to about 0.36c a litre, on the bulk milk they produce.
Two years on from the COVID 19 pandemic, some aspects of WA dairying returned to normal during the year.
Among them was Holstein Australia WA's Autumn Dairy Fair which made a successful return as a stand alone event at Brunswick showgrounds in April, after being cancelled as part of the annual Harvey show the two previous years
The dairy pavilion also returned at the Perth Royal Show after an absence of two years.
One thing that did not change however, was Ferguson Valley dairy farmers Matt and Angela Brett winning a gold medal for milk quality to display on their dairy wall.
The Bretts and children Madison and Lucas, milk about 180 cows in a small family farming operation focusing on producing high quality milk and another gold medal put them in the top 100 milk suppliers in Australia, based on bulk milk cell count data, for the eighth year in a row.
Six WA dairy farms earned silver medals in the 2022 quality awards.
