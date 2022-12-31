Dairy farm worker India Brockman, 27, joined Western Dairy as Young Dairy co-ordinator, then stepped into the role of regional extension officer tasked with developing a new format for Western Dairy's 22nd annual Dairy Innovation Day (DID) in May. Traditionally held on one or sometimes two near-by dairy farms, the event had become so big it was unrealistic to expect farmers to open up their properties to almost 400 visitors, particularly in a year when there were biosecurity concerns about Bali visitors bringing bovine Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease in from Indonesia. So Dardanup Hall was used for formal presentations in the morning of DID, while marquees erected in the car park provided shelter for industry displays and during morning tea and lunch breaks. In the afternoon buses took participants out to brothers Phil and Kevin Depiazzi's nearby farm and the Boyanup farm run by Michael Twomey to hear about their farming operations. Everyone was kept warm and dry on what was a very wet, but successful DID.