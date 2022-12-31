Farm Weekly
WeedSmart's Chris Davey looks at crop competition

By Shannon Beattie
December 31 2022 - 8:30pm
WeedSmart southern extension agronomist Chris Davey said crop competition is a quiet achiever in weed control that also has a synergistic effect when applied with other tactics.

INCREASING crop competition often reduces weed seed production by about 50 per cent, so even if nothing else different is done there will be fewer weeds in the crop and fewer weed seeds added to the seed bank.

