Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

CBH Group shipping slots dropped 20pc year-on-year

By Shannon Beattie
January 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While the amount of overall grain exported has increased and CBH undoubtedly still has the largest majority of shipping slots, its share of the pie has decreased by 20pc, going from 70pc last year to 50pc this year.

THE grain shipping stem in Western Australia so far looks vastly different to 2021/22, with CBH Group's share of the slots dropping by 20 per cent year-on-year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.