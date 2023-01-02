Farm Weekly
2500 Angus calves for Mount Barker

By Jodie Rintoul
January 2 2023 - 2:00pm
The Carroll family, Rayview Park, Albany, will offer 300 steers, in the Nutrien Livestock 11th Annual Mt Barker Angus Weaner Sale on Tuesday, January 10.

IT will be a sea of black calves at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards on Tuesday, January 10, when the Nutrien Livestock Great Southern team offers up 2500 quality Angus weaner calves from well-known southern producers.

