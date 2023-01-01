Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

WALSA sale steer calves peak at $1906

By Jodie Rintoul
January 1 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gordon Atwell (left), Welldon Beef, Williams, Ross Jamieson, Capel and Elders Boyanup saleyard co-ordinator Jim Quilty caught up before the sale. Mr Atwell was a major buyer, putting together about 97 cattle.

THE early countdown to the Christmas and New Year period was evident through the drastically reduced numbers penned at the WALSA combined agents weaner sale at Boyanup just before Christmas where just less than 650 weaners were offered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.