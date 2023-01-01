THE early countdown to the Christmas and New Year period was evident through the drastically reduced numbers penned at the WALSA combined agents weaner sale at Boyanup just before Christmas where just less than 650 weaners were offered.
It was possibly fortuitous that numbers were low as the buying gallery was almost as equally sparse, with several past buyers failing to show.
South West stock agents of both companies were the major buyers, with a couple of lot feeders, AuctionsPlus, a processor and graziers adding to the competition.
Over both agents, the top pen of steer calves sold for $1906 with lighter weights topping at 556c/kg.
Heifers were in reduced numbers, with the top pen making $1627 and 504c/kg.
Comparing this result with that of the previous week, the top steer price was only back by $29 and actually lifted by 6c/kg.
Heifers blitzed their brothers result when lifting $157 for the top pen and about 30c/kg for both agents.
Nutrien Livestock
In the Nutrien Livestock run there was a couple of first drafts in the offering along with the last of the calves from Mogale Pty Ltd, Bridgetown.
A pen of nine Mogale steers weighing 392kg made the top steer price of $1906 when going to the bid of 486c/kg from AuctionsPlus.
The next 10 Mogale steers were also bought by AuctionsPlus for $1723 and 482c/kg.
Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock got the sale started by buying the first pen of seven Charolais steers from Amber Valley Orchard at 422c/kg with the 430kg steers costing his processor client, $1817.
Williams lotfeeder Gordon Atwell, Welldon Beef, was the main lotfeeder to operate, starting with the next pen of Amber Valley steers costing $1660 after bidding to 432ckg for the 384kg steers.
Two pens of Murray Grey steers sold account Durnbond Pty Ltd were then added to the load, with seven weighing 375kg costing $1653 at 440ckg while the next seven weighing 352kg sold for $1556 and 442ckg.
READ MORE:
Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton agent Jock Embry paid $1717 at 462c/kg for nine steers weighing 371kg.
The first grazier to purchase was Robin King, Chapman Hill, paying $1601 for 10 steers weighing 343kg at 466c/kg with these sold by DF & J Riegert & Son.
Mr Pollock took both pens of Angus steers from Dehuggus Services with the lines of 10 costing $1876 and $1694.
The first of the calves from AR & GR Fawcett saw the top pen go to Welldon Beef for $1779 and 474ckg paid for the 375kg calves.
Two more pens cost Welldon Beef $1730 and $1630 when both pens sold for 484c/kg.
Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup representative Chris Dunlop paid $1627 at 508ckg for 11 Fawcett steers weighing 320kg before Mr Pollock bid to 506c/kg for 11 weighing 323kg to return $1637.
The sale then moved on to another run of Durnbond Pty Ltd steers with Graham Brown paying $1902 at 486ckg for 11 weighing 391kg, with Welldon Beef securing another 11 for $1795 as well as another 11 at $1733 and 484c/kg.
Mr Embry took both pens of Prenton Park Pastoral Angus steers, paying $1664 and 520c/kg for the first 11 weighing 320kg and $1603 for the next 11 at 532c/kg.
Trucked to the sale from Boddington, the top line of 10 Angus steers sold by TV & GP Salmeri sold for $1859 when Mr Brown bid to 488ckg for the steers weighing 381kg.
The next 11 steers averaging 355kg joined them at 486kg to cost $1729.
The Wylie Group, Waroona, had several pens again, with the top pen selling to Mr Embry for $1673 when the 10 Angus weighing 323kg sold at 518c/kg.
Galati Family Trust, Lexden Park and Maywill Farms all secured pens for mainly around 518c/kg.
Maywill Farms snapped up the lightest line weighing 263kg, with the 10 calves making the top cents per kilogram steer price of 556ckg to cost $1465.
Heifers were in lesser numbers but the highlight was the competition for two pens of Angus heifers from Mogale Pty Ltd with Elders, Donnybrook, representative Pearce Watling, taking both pens.
The first line of nine weighing 326kg topped the females at $1626 when the 326kg cattle sold at 498c/kg.
The second pen of 10 averaging 300kg then took the top heifer cents per kilogram price of 504c/kg for the sale when the 300kg future breeders sold for $1512.
Mr Pollock bought four pens of heifers, paying to $1564 for two sold by Dehuggus Services.
Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs, took all five pens of Wylie Group heifers paying up to $1460 for 11 weighing 304kg.
Harris Beef Enterprises paid $1519 and 422c/kg for four Charolais from Amber Valley Orchard.
Elders
There were just two pens of steers on offer in the Elders section, both from KJ & JA King and both were bought by Harvey Beef.
The first line of 11 Murray Greys weighing 341kg sold at 442c/kg to return $1510.
Then the next three steers sold at 398c/kg with the 453kg cattle making $1804.
Seven lines of heifers were offered, resulting in a top of $1507 paid by Wade Krawczyk, Elders, Waroona, when bidding to 492c/kg for the 306kg females from Yornup Holdings.
Elders, Waroona was the major buyer of heifers in the Elders section, taking other pens of Yornup Holding's SimAngus cattle at $1491 and $1286 paid for 12 weighing 271kg.
Mr Brown bought the top pen from Sydney Wheatley & Son, seven Angus weighing 379kg at 390c/kg to cost $1479.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.