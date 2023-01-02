Farm Weekly
Home/News

Mineral Magic conducts biogenic amorphous silica trials

By Shannon Beattie
January 3 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mineral Magic founder Nick Clayton at the small plot trial run by Crommelin AgriCoatings.

A PRODUCT 125 millions years in the making which holds up to 60 per cent water and stores nutrients in the soil instead of leaching them away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.