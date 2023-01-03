THIS season, there was a 40 per cent increase in requests for the redlegged earth mite (RLEM) testing service offered by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
It was one of few years the DPIRD team did not have to ask agronomists to collect samples for them and the results highlighted some alarming revelations about the prevalence of insecticide resistance in the mites across the State.
As explained by entomologist Svetlana Micic (pictured) at the DPIRD Grains Industry Day in December, a lot of growers, mainly in the Great Southern, got caught out with peak hatching.
"In the Great Southern this year, hatching started from April 8 to 25 but we got most of our enquiries in mid-May when crops were germinating and prophylactic spray applications had passed," Ms Micic said.
A RLEM hatch model is available, based on temperature and rainfall, which provides growers with predictions for when RLEM will start hatching.
However that does not mean peak hatching has occurred, it is an indication of when hatching will begin.
The department tested 57 RLEM populations this season and of those, 17 were resistant to synthetic pyrethroids only, three were resistant to organophosphates only and the rest were cross resistant.
"One thing we have been looking at is how to get back to having redlegged earth mites that are not resistant to insecticides because that would be the ideal scenario," Ms Micic said.
In 2009, a property at Boyup Brook was the first in the State to be detected with RLEM that were resistant only to synthetic pyrethroids, as well as only to omethoate (an organophosphate).
This season, the DPRIRD team went back to that same property and found no omethoate resistance, but the mites were all resistant to chlorpyrifos, which is another type of organophosphate.
They also found that the mites were still resistant to synthetic pyrethroids.
"The property had contour banks which couldn't be sprayed and we had hoped that by keeping them unsprayed we would see a decrease in the amount of redlegged earth mite resistance," Ms Micic said.
"Resistance is recessive, so it requires two individuals with the resistant gene for all of their offspring to be resistant.
"But if any of those individuals mate with a susceptible mite, then their offspring are all susceptible.
"So we thought that by not spraying the contour banks we would see a decrease."
Despite those contour banks having gone into pasture, the team did not find those resistance signs had gone back to susceptible.
Ultimately, it appeared organophosphate resistance could be reversed by not spraying, but synthetic pyrethroid resistance persisted.
"The bottom line is that we do have a resistance management strategy for RLEM," Ms Micic said.
"However if you can avoid spraying synthetic pyrethroids or broad spectrum insecticides for the control of RLEM, or any other pest unless you absolutely have to, you might preserve it for a bit longer.
"Once you lose the ability to control redlegged earth mites, it makes life a lot more difficult."
