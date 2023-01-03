Farm Weekly
Home/News

More testing requests for RLEM from DPIRD

By Shannon Beattie
January 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DPIRD entomologist Svetlana Micic.

THIS season, there was a 40 per cent increase in requests for the redlegged earth mite (RLEM) testing service offered by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.