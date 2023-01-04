Farm Weekly
Grain loss is costly says GRDC study

By Shannon Beattie
January 4 2023 - 8:30pm
Drop trays should be regularly used each season in every crop to assess harvest losses and assist in adjusting harvester settings to harvest more grain. Photo by Grower Group Alliance.

GRAIN losses during harvest represent a direct loss of income for growers, with a recent Western Australian study supported by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) revealing more than $300 million of grain was left in paddocks across the State during the 2021/22 harvest.

