Kojonup farmers win WAMMCO Producer of Month

January 5 2023 - 10:00am
The winners of the WAMMCO Producer of the Month title for November were Graeme and Hilary Cussons, Kojonup.

THE numbers of smaller Great Southern farmers depending on sheep for most of their income may have continued to decline over the past few decades, but third generation sheepmen such as Graeme and Hilary Cussons, Kojonup, proudly still "hold their own".

