DPIRD issues reminder to WA apiarists

January 5 2023 - 8:30pm
Reminder to 'bee' compliant

APIARISTS are being reminded of the importance of maintaining vital traceability records, as part of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD's) Operation Flower Meadow biosecurity campaign.

