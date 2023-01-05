Farm Weekly
REIWA predicts moderate property growth

By Jasmine Peart
January 6 2023 - 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Springvale aggregation of Springvale, Mable Downs, Texas Downs and Alice Downs in the East Kimberley, is believed to have been 2022's largest farm rural property sale.

EXPERTS in the market are remaining positive for the year to come, with the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia's 2023 outlook estimating Perth house prices will show moderate growth of two to five per cent in the coming year.

