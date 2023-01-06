NO additional candidates have been nominated, outside of the Candidate Assessment Panel (CAP) process, for the 2023 CBH Group member director elections, the Western Australian Electoral Commission has announced.
Nominations closed on Tuesday, January 3, for candidates seeking to nominate.
The current directors, whose three-year terms expire at the CBH Group annual general meeting on Friday, February 17, are Ken Seymour (District 1), John O'Neil (District 2) and Royce Taylor (District 4).
An election will be held in District 2, with nominees, incumbent John O'Neil, from Mukinbudin and Mick Caughey, from Merredin, both having completed the CAP process.
Directors Ken Seymour (District 1) and Royce Taylor (District 4) have been re-elected unopposed, with their formal re-appointment to take place at the AGM at Optus Stadium in Perth.
Ballot packs containing full voting information will be mailed to members residing in District 2 on Monday, January 9.
Grower members in District 2 need to have their votes in, prior to the close of poll at 10am on Monday, February 13.
The results will be announced following the counting of votes on Monday, February 13.
