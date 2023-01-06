Farm Weekly
Nominations close for CBH Group elections

January 6 2023 - 2:00pm
The results will be announced following the counting of votes on Monday, February 13.

NO additional candidates have been nominated, outside of the Candidate Assessment Panel (CAP) process, for the 2023 CBH Group member director elections, the Western Australian Electoral Commission has announced.

