WHAT a year it was for Western Australia's grains industry.
While slow to start, 2022 delivered a cracking harvest, and the latest Grain Industry of WA crop report predicting another record 24.7 million tonnes in the bins.
I visited WA several times in 2022 since joining the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) as managing director last April, to speak with growers, advisers and research partners about current and future priorities.
On each occasion I returned from WA energised by the way research was supporting growers to increase yields year-on-year and the drive and commitment evident within the State's grains research community.
GRDC is a global leader in grains research, development and extension (RD&E), responsible for planning, investing in and overseeing RD&E for 25 leviable grain crops.
It drives discoveries and innovations that create enduring profitability for Australian graingrowers.
Last year the GRDC had a significant and deliberate focus on investing into the west, with four out of seven major national investment announcements occurring in WA.
In June, GRDC chairman John Woods announced our continued investment into the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC), committing $12m over three years, with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
AEGIC plays a vital role in increasing value in the Australian grains industry by gathering, analysing and sharing market intelligence the industry needs to breed, classify, grow and supply grain that markets prefer.
In June we also announced a further $30m investment into the Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM), a national centre of excellence based at Curtin University that plays a crucial role in reducing the economic impact of diseases for wheat, barley, canola and pulse growers.
In July, and again with one of our key research partners in DPIRD, we announced a $20.4m project that will give graingrowers in low and medium rainfall zones new insights into farming systems practices that increase profit, manage risk and consider greenhouse gas emission options.
With substantial support from the GRDC Western Panel, including chairman and Mingenew/Dongara graingrower Darrin Lee, this joint five-year investment was designed to use a whole-of-farm research approach to support growers in these regions to make informed business and agronomic decisions.
The Western Panel plays a vital role in advocating for these priorities and is made up of growers, advisers, researchers and grains industry representatives who provide regular input to ensure we deliver impact for WA growers.
Also in July, GRDC committed to investing $10m in the WA Agricultural Research Collaboration, a joint initiative between DPIRD and the State's leading universities and research organisations.
Having the best researchers and research institutions in WA commit to working together to develop innovative solutions to the big issues facing agriculture is monumental.
We also continued to invest in areas we know are of high priority for WA growers: frost, with a $5.45m investment into frost and agronomic practices; and nitrogen with an $11.9m national investment - including a significant arm in WA led by The University of WA - on nitrogen cycling and losses.
The National Grower Network, GRDC's front door for growers to table their ideas for investments that will improve onfarm profitability, generated more than 30 projects in WA focusing on local development and extension issues, including harvest losses, time of sowing, fallow management, grain legumes and canola establishment.
These new projects add to our existing portfolio of WA-based investments which include the Australian Herbicide Resistance Institute, WeedSmart and the National Oat Breeding program, led by WA-based breeding company InterGrain.
GRDC is a shareholder in both InterGrain and AGT Breeding and is proud to be investing in bringing new barley, wheat and oat varieties to market.
In total, we have nearly 500 investments that have on-the ground activity in the west, or are producing benefits directly for WA growers, delivering a strong return from their levies.
We continue to be the sole investor in Grains Australia, a peak body responsible for delivering trade, classification and market access services for the grains value chain and I congratulate WA-based Richard Simonaitis, formerly of AEGIC, as its new chief executive officer.
As the year came to a close, GRDC welcomed incoming WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis and acknowledged the contribution of outgoing minister Alannah MacTiernan upon her retirement.
Ms MacTiernan made a determined and lasting contribution to the State's agricultural industry and left with an impressive track record of delivering for WA.
We look forward to continuing our constructive working relationship with the WA government and welcome Heather Brayford as director general of DPIRD while thanking outgoing acting director general Terry Hill.
In 2023, GRDC will work towards finalising and releasing its RD&E plan for the next five years and continue to deliver transformational change for Australian graingrowers.
The plan has been informed by extensive consultation with growers, researchers and industry to make sure we're focusing investments in areas that deliver maximum onfarm impact.
I invite all growers to visit the GRDC's website to read the draft plan and let us know we're on the right track.
As managing director, I genuinely value the honest and direct input GRDC receives from Australian growers on the results we're delivering, and the real-time challenges the industry is facing.
Whether by attending a grower forum, contributing to the strategic plan, getting in touch with your local grower relations manager or by giving me a call directly, our door is open and I encourage you to let us know the biggest priority areas for your farming enterprise.
Wishing all WA growers and the grains community all the best for the rest of harvest and a solid start to 2023.
