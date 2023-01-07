Farm Weekly
Home/News

Breastscreen WA visits the Wheatbelt

By Leah Tindale
January 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All ready to go, the BreastScreen WA mobile clinics are coming to a town near you.

BREASTSCREEN WA is on tour again, offering free mobile screening mammogram services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.