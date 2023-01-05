IT IS OFFICIAL, it is another record breaking year in Western Australia for growers and the CBH Group.
CBH has confirmed that last year's harvest record tonnage of 21.3 million tonnes, was broken this afternoon.
A CBH spokesperson said the record would be surpassed by at least 5000t by the close of business.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
This year's estimated total tonnage of 24.74mt, as predicted by Grains Industry of WA (GIWA) December crop report, is still in sight with both the Albany and Esperance zones still well and truly in the thick of harvest due to the unfavourable conditions prior to Christmas.
Keep an eye out for our full Harvest Update online on Monday and a full story in next week's Farm Weekly.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.