Nutrien Livestock to host Blue Ribbon All Breeds Bull Sale

By Jodie Rintoul
January 6 2023 - 8:30pm
The 2023 Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon All Breeds Bull Sale at Mt Barker on Tuesday, January 17, will be the first bull sale for the season. On offer will be 56 bulls and four stud heifers representing five breeds from eight vendors.

WITH the festive season over, it signals the beginning of a new bull selling season.

