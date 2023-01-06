WITH the festive season over, it signals the beginning of a new bull selling season.
The first sale of the new season will be the Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon All Breeds Bull Sale on Tuesday, January 17.
It will be held at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards following the female breeder sale, commencing not before 1pm.
The yarding will be similar to last year and when the sale gets underway buyers will be able to choose from a line-up of 56 bulls and four stud heifers from eight vendors representing five British and European beef breeds.
The quality of this year's bulls is again outstanding and with 56 bulls up for grabs it means there will be plenty of quality genetics for buyers to choose from.
Nutrien Livestock Great Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey said it will be another outstanding line-up of bulls on offer from regular vendors.
"When we inspected the bulls in November they were in magnificent condition and I am sure they will have only gone forward from then," Mr Pumphrey said.
"It is a very even line-up of bulls and there will be good genetics right through the catalogue and the different breeds.
"In each breed there are some real standout bulls to choose from.
"The quality we offer in this sale just keeps getting better and better every year, which is a credit to the breeders and their breeding programs.
"The vendors have certainly done a great job looking after them and as a result they will present very well, they are an absolute credit to the vendors.
"Intending purchasers will certainly be able to buy with confidence."
The European breed bulls will kick off proceedings and first into the ring will be the Simmental and Black Simmental line-up with two studs offering 19 bulls and four stud heifers between them.
Offering first in the run will be the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark's Inlet Views stud with six traditional Simmental sires.
Four of the bulls are by Mubarn Quinn (PP) while the other two bulls are by Bonnydale Kojak G004 and FGAF Guerrero 810Y (Pp).
Long-time vendors Kevin and Janice Hard, Naracoopa stud, Denmark, this year will offer nine traditional Simmental sires and four Black Simmental sires as well as two black heifers and two traditional heifers in the run.
Five of the traditional bulls are by Mubarn Novak N018 (Pp) (AI) while three are by Naracoopa Magic M006 (H) (AI).
When it comes to the stud's Black Simmental bulls, two are by Bullock Hills Patrick P3 (PP) (ET) (AI) (B).
The Limousin breed will be second into the ring and Kevin Beal, Shannalea stud, Torbay, will offer bulls in this section.
Shannalea will offer five bulls (two apricots and three blacks).
Two of the black bulls are by Balamore Gryphon 930G (HP*) (B) (PN) (AA), while the two apricot bulls are by Morrisvale Lumberkack (HP*) (PN) (AA) and Greenwood Curve Ball (HP*) (R) (PN) (AC).
Rounding out the Euro bull offering will be the Charolais sires and in this section Doug and Dani Giles' Quicksilver stud, Newdegate, will represent the breed.
The Giles family will offer a top team of 10 quality, soft Charolais bulls which are all polled.
Eight of the 10 bulls are either ET or AI-bred and of these four are by JWX Downtown 7C (P) and three are by Elder's Blackjack 788B (P).
Leading the offering of British breed bulls will be the Angus sires and in this section three studs will offer 16 bulls between them.
The Ponderosa stud, Albany, owned by Greg Brown, will kick the run off with a team of five bulls that have both visual appeal and the figures to match.
Two of the bulls are AI-bred and are sired by Pathfinder Genesis G357 and Glenoch-JK Makahu M60.
The biggest vendor in this section will be the Ballawinna stud, Albany, with a team of 10 bulls which includes five Ayrvale Bartel E7 sons and three Ballawinna Patriot Q14 sons.
Rounding out the Angus line-up will be Henry Strating's Superior Blacks stud, Youngs Siding, with a single sire which is by Chiltern Park Moe M6PV.
The sale will finish with the Red Angus breed and in this run the Smith family, Kildarra stud, Forest Hill, will be the only vendor - offering five sires.
Two of the bulls are by homebred bull Kildarra Magic Mike M5 (AI), which is a son of Bolton Girls Grenade AOBG4 and two are by Willandra Krugerrand K91.
More information: contact Nutrien Livestock Albany, your local Nutrien Livestock agent or the individual studs direct.
