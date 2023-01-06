Farm Weekly
John Kinsella is an iconic story teller

By Belinda Hickman
January 6 2023 - 10:00pm
Wheatbelt poet, writer, critic and teacher John Kinsella is in the process of releasing three volumes of anthology of his work, covering a 25-year career. Writing with a sense of place is important to Mr Kinsella, who grew up and has lived in the Wheatbelt for the past 15 years and whose work focuses very much on the region and its farming community.

FOR 42 years WA's acclaimed poet, author, editor, essayist and teacher John Kinsella has been painting the Wheatbelt in words.

