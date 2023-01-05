Thomson Brook fire downgraded to Watch and Act

The Thomson Brook fire, which was at Emergency Warning throughout the night, has since been downgraded to Watch and Act.
In his address today, Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson urged everyone across Western Australia to take care of themselves and family members.
An emergency evacuation centre has been established at the Donnybrook Recreation Centre.
There is elevated fire weather across the majority of the southern half of Western Australia, including 39 total fire bans declared for Thursday, January 5.
As of 8am this morning, there are 19 reported active incidents across Western Australia - most of those bushfires.
Currently there are nine community alerts for bushfires across the state including a watch and act for parts of the Shire of Donnybrook and Balingup.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.
