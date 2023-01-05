Farm Weekly
Thomson Brook fire downgraded to Watch and Act

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 7:30pm
The Thomson Brook fire, which was at Emergency Warning throughout the night, has since been downgraded to Watch and Act.

