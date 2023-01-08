Farm Weekly
Home/News

The Fiction Room, Northam, has strong following

By Linda Sharman
January 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Flint, inside The Fiction Room store in Northam.

FOR Wendy Flint, life isn't complete without books.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.