CBH Group record tonnage climbs further

By Tamara Hooper
January 6 2023 - 9:30pm
This year's estimated total tonnage is 24.74mt. Photo by Ellie Morris.

THE CBH GROUP reported a total 21.5 million tonnes in the bins by this afternoon, as it continued to move past last year's record tonnage of 21.3mt.

