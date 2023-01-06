CBH Group record tonnage climbs further

THE CBH GROUP reported a total 21.5 million tonnes in the bins by this afternoon, as it continued to move past last year's record tonnage of 21.3mt.
This year's estimated total tonnage of 24.74mt, as predicted by Grains Industry of WA December crop report, remains in sight with both the Albany and Esperance zones still in the thick of harvest due to the unfavourable conditions prior to Christmas.
Keep an eye out for our full Harvest Update online on Monday and a full story in next week's Farm Weekly.
Harvest zone tonnages accurate as of 3pm Thursday, January 5.
Albany Zone: 4.13 million tonnes
Esperance Zone: 3.03mt
Geraldton Zone: 3.99mtt
Kwinana Zone: 10.35t
TOTAL: 21.5 million tonnes
