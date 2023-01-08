The Australian Defence Force stepped up its emergency response to the Kimberly floods over the weekend, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made assurances that federal government aid would be directed to help communities in WA's north and the Premier Mark McGowan initiated the Lords Mayor's Distress Fund with an initial $3 million donation.
Pastoralist were returning to inundated stations over the weekend to begin the long and stressful process of assessing stock losses and infrastructure damage, but there are already warnings of significant cattle losses through the Fitzroy Basin and a likely big economic hit to exports given the widespread damage to the Great Northern Highway.
Most of the surviving livestock will be covered in thick mud, which will set like concrete as its dries.
The Kimberley is experiencing Western Australia's worst ever flooding, after a rain system associated with ex-tropical Cyclone Ellie last week inundated the region - with falls of more than 400 millimetres and up to 800mm recorded after a week of near constant rain.
The ex-topical cyclone moved out of WA on Saturday, back over the Northern Territory, but the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts indicated more rain and storms could hit WA's north on Thursday.
As it is only the start of the north's wet season, pastoralists are bracing themselves for more significant rainfall over the next few weeks and months.
The immediate focus of authorities has been on evacuating vulnerable communities, and bringing in food and medical supplies and some hay for stranded livestock.
More than 100 people have been evacuated and housing at many vulnerable indigenous communities has been destroyed - and will take months to repair.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said yesterday that he would make plans to visit the region when possible and that the federal government would provide whatever support was necessary.
Premier Mark McGowan, who has cut short his summer holiday, is expected to visit the zone early tomorrow.
"This is unprecedented for the Kimberley region and has wrought devastating impacts on local homes, businesses and communities,'' Mr McGowan said.
"I want to assure all those impacted by this once-in-a-century event that the State Government will work for as long as it takes to ensure these communities recover and rebuild.
"State Government agencies are working hard as part of our initial response and these efforts will continue in the coming weeks and months.
"I would like to thank everyone assisting with the response for their efforts and send my thoughts to all who have been impacted by the flooding."
On Friday, Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said a big operation was underway to get food and fuel to the region.
"I want to reassure people that a range of agencies are working very hard to ensure food and medical care is getting to the people that need it most,'' Mr Dawson said.
"The weather conditions are making transport difficult but DFES (Department of Fire and Emergency Services) and other agencies are looking at every possible option to keep essential supplies flowing."
The Lord Mayor's Distress Relief Fund is accepting donations which will contribute to the rescue operation and community rebuilding - the fund was kicked off with $3.5 million from the State Government and the fund's board.
The public will be able to make donations from Monday at appealswa.org.au
For SES assistance call 132 500.
In a life threatening situation call 000.
For the latest flood information call 1300 659 210 or visit bom.gov.au/wa/flood.
Hazards in flood waters to community inclusive of sewerage, debris, dead livestock and other risks to be managed by remaining outside of water whenever possible.
Hazards of driving through flood waters to be managed by ensuring only attempted when road depths are known and are safe to do so.
Take precautions with wildlife including snakes, domestic including wild dogs, or livestock animals disturbed by flood waters.
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins. During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
Updates will be provided when the situation changes.
For more information visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au
