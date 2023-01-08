Farm Weekly
Kimberley floods response includes Defence Force, government aid, distress fund

By Belinda Hickman
Updated January 8 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:03pm
Between Fitzroy Crossing and Noonkanbah. Photo from Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA Facebook.

The Australian Defence Force stepped up its emergency response to the Kimberly floods over the weekend, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made assurances that federal government aid would be directed to help communities in WA's north and the Premier Mark McGowan initiated the Lords Mayor's Distress Fund with an initial $3 million donation.

