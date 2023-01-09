Farm Weekly
Seatbelt camera trial for regional WA

By Leah Tindale
January 9 2023 - 12:00pm
Smile, you're on camera

CAMERAS that can detect non-wearing of seatbelts are being installed in WA regional centres this summer, amid concerns that a lack of seatbelts is contributing to a higher road toll in the State.

