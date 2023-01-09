Smile, you're on camera

CAMERAS that can detect non-wearing of seatbelts are being installed in WA regional centres this summer, amid concerns that a lack of seatbelts is contributing to a higher road toll in the State.
As part of the second phase of a the Safety Camera Trial, Port Hedland and surrounds was the first site to be visited in December, with Kalgoorlie set for January and Geraldton for February.
The first phase of the trial saw the cameras temporarily set up at sites within a 200 kilometre radius of Perth, including the Midwest, Wheatbelt, South West and Great Southern, with more than 20 regional sites visited.
A Road Safety Commission spokesperson said that results from the trial so far showed drivers on regional roads on average have poorer compliance with seatbelt wearing laws, compared to those in the metropolitan area.
The South Western Highway, near Picton and Donnybrook, and Albany Highway, near Williams, were the worst performing areas for seatbelt compliance.
The commission said it found more than 1 in 300 drivers were not wearing their seat belt, or were wearing it incorrectly.
Albany Highway, near North Bannister, and Great Northern Highway, near Bindoon, had the best performance in regional areas for seatbelt compliance.
During the initial trial period close to 1 in 130 drivers in regional areas were detected illegally using their phones while driving.
Illegal use of mobile phones was marginally worse in the metropolitan area compared to regional areas.
WA last year experienced its highest annual road toll in six years, 175 people died on the State's road last year, compared with 166 in 2021.
Of those, 113 died in regional areas - 99 deaths occurred on regional roads in 2021.
Two Western Australians have died in regional accidents already this year.
The trend is also evident across the country, with the national toll reaching its highest levels in five years in 2022 - leaving hundreds of families grieving.
A total 1165 people died on the nation's roads last year - with police saying the "fatal five" of speeding, drink or drug driving, distracted driving, no seatbelts and fatigued - plus bad weather in the Eastern States was driving the high tolls.
Four farm workers returning home were killed in a road accident at Shepparton, in Victoria, recently - devastating the local Sihk community.
Early last month, Road Safety Minister Paul Papalia launched a road safety campaign, aimed at making the roads safer, particularly over the festive season.
