IT was an above-average season for the Schilling family, Boyagarring Farms, at Westdale, as they wrapped up their harvest at the end of last week.
The 2022 program saw equal splits of barley, canola and oats, with good yields across the board.
Paul Schilling, who has farmed since 1991, said they opted out of wheat this year, which they often did.
"We find barley is a bit higher yielding and less of a frost risk for us," Mr Schilling said.
"Last year we also grew a bit more GM canola and pushed the nitrogen units, as there are potentially higher yields there.
"We will do that again this year because we're normally in a good rainfall zone."
Fifth generation farmers, Mr Schilling, along with his wife Christine and three children Daniel, Erin and Aaron, produce cereal crops on predominantly gravel and loamy countryside and have built up bloodlines of Merino and crossbred sheep.
They started harvesting on November 16 and were pleased to finish last week.
Last year's rainfall hit about the 450 millimetres mark, which is about the average for their Westdale-West Beverley area.
A proud farming family, children have truly caught the farming bug.
"They're mad keen farmers," Mr Schilling said.
"I should have retired, but it doesn't look like I have, does it?
"As long as they can put up with me I'll help them out as long as I can, you're always there in the busy times to help them."
With a strong succession plan in place focused on upskilling their future farming generations, the family has one main dream outcome for 2023.
"If our input costs could come down a little bit and grain prices stay up that would be great," Mr Schilling mused happily.
"And if it was a bit easier to get rid of some sheep."
