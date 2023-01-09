Farm Weekly
Home/News

Schillings, Westdale, wrap up 2022-23 harvest

By Leah Tindale
January 9 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Shilling, Boyagarring Farms, Westdale, driving the John Deere S790 at Kojonup oats on their home property. Photos by Erin Shilling.

IT was an above-average season for the Schilling family, Boyagarring Farms, at Westdale, as they wrapped up their harvest at the end of last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.