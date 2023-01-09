Farm Weekly
Brad Hogg says ditch Twitter during tough times

January 9 2023 - 8:30pm
Brad Hogg has a serious message for regional people who are going through tough times.

CRICKETING legend Brad Hogg has urged farmers to 'get off Twitter' during tough times and instead reach out and get connected with their mates by talking over the phone.

