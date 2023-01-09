CRICKETING legend Brad Hogg has urged farmers to 'get off Twitter' during tough times and instead reach out and get connected with their mates by talking over the phone.
Mr Hogg hails from a Wheatbelt family and is the national ambassador for Grain Producers Australia's Farmer Mates Mental Health program, that's backed by a strong team of partners including Lifeline WA, Rural Aid and Nufarm.
In a new episode of the GPA Farms Advice podcast, with host Jack Creswell, Mr Hogg discusses the importance of staying connected during challenging times such as the heavy rain, which have disrupted this year's harvest in many communities.
"Sometimes being too connected just puts us in a bad spot - so take Twitter off your phone," Mr Hogg said.
"While you're on the tractor... if you want to connect with people, ring them up.
"Talk physically to them, because the voice is better than just texting, because you don't get the context - you don't get that connection."
Mr Hogg said it was important to stay connected and on top of the things that connects people.
"I've got surfing mates, I've got cricket mates, I've got business mates or associates and there are different topics that we talk about," he said.
"When I ring them up, or they ring me up, in doing so, it makes me feel as though I'm home and on their side - it makes them feel that I'm still part of their lives.
"You go though tough times with floods or fires that ruin crops, but if you dwell on it, you don't talk to other people about it, you don't find the answers."
For Mr Hogg dwelling on the negative just digs a bigger hole.
"It's always good to talk about problems with other people because they might come up with ideas,'' he said.
"While you're talking, you're also getting things off your chest, and it just lightens the load a little bit, but your mind also starts to clear up.
More more help: Lifeline offers 24/7 crisis support on 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au, or contact Rural Aid's mental health and wellbeing team on 1300 17 55 94 or email contact@ruralaid.org.au
