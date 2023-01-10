Farm Weekly
Get the allocation right says CGX

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
January 10 2023 - 8:30pm
Don't leave your money on the table

MANY growers will be allocating grain into forward multigrade contracts taken out in the lead-up to harvest.

