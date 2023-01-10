Don't leave your money on the table

MANY growers will be allocating grain into forward multigrade contracts taken out in the lead-up to harvest.
They will also be assessing how much more grain they need to sell to cover cashflow requirements and then what to do with the remainder of their grain.
It's important to get the allocation right in terms of what grades go into what forward contracts, what grades to sell now to help cover cashflow and what grades you're more willing to hold.
When allocating grades into multigrade contracts focus on the price spreads - premiums and discounts to different grades - rather than the underlying price of each grade.
Then follow this rule to achieve your highest average price: "allocate your higher grades to the highest premiums and your lower grades to the lowest discounts."
Let's work through a simple example.
Assume we have 250 tonnes of H2 and 250 tonnes of ASW1 wheat.
We also have two multigrade wheat contracts.
Contract one is APW1 price is $400 a tonne and price spreads are H2 +$20/t, ASW1 -$20/t.
Contract two is APW1 price is $350/t, price spreads are H2 +$40/t, ASW1 -$30/t.
If we allocate H2 into contract one and ASW1 into contract two, the average price over the 500t of wheat equals $370/t {(250t x $420/t) + (250t x $320/t)} / 500t = $370/t.
If we allocate H2 into contract two and ASW1 into contract one, the average price over the 500 tonnes of wheat equals $385/t {(250t x $390/t) + (250t x $380/t))}/ 500t = $385/t.
That's a $15/t difference over 500t, or $7500 net revenue difference, just by transferring the correct grade into the correct contract.
This method should also be applied across multigrade barley contracts and canola contracts that pay oil bonifications.
For example, allocate canola delivery tickets with the highest oil content into the contract with the highest price given oil bonifications are paid as a percentage of the underlying price.
Similar logic should be applied when considering what grades to sell now versus what grades to hold.
Focus on how you expect price spreads between grades to perform.
I'll cover this in more detail next week.
In terms of grain markets over the past week, prices of many grades across the country managed to lift despite Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures and other global indicators falling over the week.
This may be a result of many Australian growers more actively "offering" their grain for sale at a price they are willing to sell for, rather than hitting published cash bids.
READ MORE:
Australian grain does not need to get cheaper to be competitive into international markets and remains in strong demand.
Over the past week, 34 different buyer businesses purchased wheat, barley, canola, oats and lupins across 13 port zones around Australia, more were searching grain offered for sale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.