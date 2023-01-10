Farm Weekly
Home/News

Floods recede along the Fitzroy River in the Kimberley but fire now a concern

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
Updated January 10 2023 - 10:40pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waters at Kalyeeda Station quickly rose last week to flood the yards, saddle shed and arena. Photo: Kalyeeda Station Facebook

NOTHING can explain the devastating feeling of seeing dead cattle wash downstream, and it is evident pastoralists struggle to put it into words.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.