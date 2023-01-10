THE Kimberley is beginning to open up again, as of today, as different agencies work together to undergo rapid damage assessments of infrastructure.
Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said a "huge recovery effort" was about to get underway, echoing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's announcement of funding yesterday.
A disaster recovery payment of $1000 per adult is available, while a disaster recovery allowance dependent on an applicant's usual work is also accessible.
"I have a deep appreciation for the level of destruction this has caused," Mr Dawson said in the press conference this afternoon.
The government has employed 30 different agencies to help with the flood clean-up effort, including 130 DFES workers and volunteers on the ground.
There are 60 Main Road representatives in Fitzroy Crossing repairing minor damage on roads to try and reconnect the northern parts of the State.
The lower parts of the Great Northern Highway is reopening from Thursday, reconnecting Derby to Fitzroy Crossing, while Broome to Port Hedland will be accessible for cars from the weekend.
Permits for trucks have been given in advance to fast-track the transportation of food to vulnerable regions.
However, Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm urged people to be patient as "access throughout the region will be an issue for a considerable time".
So far, 134 rapid damage assessments of buildings have been taken, and rapid damage assessments will continue for the remainder of the week.
So far 9150 kilograms of food have been shipped into the region, along with 10 boxes of medical supplies.
The local IGA in Fitzroy Crossing reopened this morning and is filled with "adequate food supplies", according to Mr Klemm.
Derby is reported to have adequate supplies for the next three days.
DFES has completed all priority evacuations out of the Fitzroy region and communities, including 61 people from Fitzroy to Derby.
There are 24 people in the Fitzroy evacuation centre, mostly people who decided to stay on the frontlines and help with the rescue efforts.
"I do want to make a special mention to the community members on the ground in Fitzroy Crossing and the people on the front line," Mr Dawson said.
"These were the first to help evacuate people, make food hampers and have been staying at the emergency evacuation centre to assist.
"And can I say thank you to each and everyone of you, thank you for your hard work."
Ninety homes in Fitzroy Crossing are without power, but Mr Dawson warned this number may increase as rapid damage assessments are underway to ensure the safety of volunteers, staff and community members.
On the other end of the state, southern Western Australia is fighting multiple blazes - including in Bridgetown and Trayning - after 300,000 lightning strikes hit WA last night.
An evacuation site has been established at the Trayning Bowling Club in response to the blaze, which is close to property and towns.
Today 108 fire bans and aircraft were declared to help contain the fire.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.
