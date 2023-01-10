Farm Weekly
Bushfire burns near Kununoppin, residents told to evacuate

By Aaron Bunch
January 10 2023 - 7:30pm
Residents of two small WA towns have been told to evacuate as bushfires threaten lives and homes. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)

Residents near two Western Australian towns have been warned to evacuate or find shelter as bushfires bear down on them.

