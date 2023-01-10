Farm Weekly
Boyup Brook ute and truck muster is back

By Mal Gill
January 11 2023 - 10:00am
Part of the last Boyup Brook Ute & Truck Muster in 2020. Organisers of next month's event are hoping to attract similar a similar number of vehicles. INSET: Trucking companies have said they will have some of their fleets entered in the muster next month and Glenn 'Yogi' Kendall and Paul 'Sludge' Andrews from Outback Truckers have said they will be there jobs permitting.

AIR horns, big diameter exhaust pipes and polished bull bars will compete for attention with live country music, line dancing, bush poetry, markets and a street carnival at Boyup Brook on the third weekend next month.

