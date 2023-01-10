Part of the last Boyup Brook Ute & Truck Muster in 2020. Organisers of next month's event are hoping to attract similar a similar number of vehicles. INSET: Trucking companies have said they will have some of their fleets entered in the muster next month and Glenn 'Yogi' Kendall and Paul 'Sludge' Andrews from Outback Truckers have said they will be there jobs permitting.