AIR horns, big diameter exhaust pipes and polished bull bars will compete for attention with live country music, line dancing, bush poetry, markets and a street carnival at Boyup Brook on the third weekend next month.
After a two-year hiatus brought about by the pandemic, the Boyup Brook Ute & Truck Muster is set to rumble back into the South West town in conjunction with the 36th Boyup Brook Country Music Festival to be held Friday-Sunday, February 17-19.
Driver and passenger entry tickets for muster vehicles are available now or can be purchased on the day - Saturday, February 18 - with the opportunity to win prizes in 14 categories of ute or truck.
Muster registration will be from 8am on the day at Boyup Brook's old railway station in Railway Parade, before vehicles parade through the streets, starting at 11am and finishing at the Ute & Truck Muster oval - the hockey ground in Jackson Street - for judging which will begin at 1pm.
Prizes will be presented at 5pm.
Owners of vintage and classic cars and tractors which do not fit the judging criteria, and owners of utes and trucks who do not want their vehicles judged, can register to take part in the parade only.
The local organising committee is hoping as many as 150 utes and trucks will line up for the police-led parade convey, in line with previous muster numbers.
Two of the regular Western Australian stars of the Outback Truckers television show, Glen 'Yogi' Kendall, from Kendall Trucking, and Paul 'Sludge' Andrews and his purple Peterbilt 'The Phantom' have told organisers they hope to be at the muster, jobs permitting.
Bandana Earthmoving with its immaculate striking metallic lime green trucks is one of many trucking companies expected to have at least part of their fleet participating.
From 1-7pm there will be live music on the Ute & Truck Muster stage.
Driver muster tickets include entry in the parade and judging, a Saturday ticket for the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival and free camping in their ute, sleeper cab or swag on Saturday night.
Categories of utes for judging include 4x4 street ute - a 4x4 ute that does not necessarily go off road, 4x4 off-road ute with evidence of off-road use, feral ute, rural or farm ute, 'chick' ute - ute with feminine touch registered to a woman owner, LandCruiser ute - must be a Toyota LandCruiser, B&S ute - must display evidence of attending B&S balls, and vintage ute - any ute built before 1985.
They will be judged on general condition, interior, engine compartment and appropriate accessories to suit category.
Unregistered feral utes that are trailered to the registration point in Boyup Brook can be driven in the street parade and lined up for judging once they have a muster number.
Truck categories will include best truck used on a farm or in a rural area, best local farm truck - must have BU number plates or be registered to a local person, best restored or 'show' truck and best working truck - with sign writing or other evidence the truck is still in normal regular use.
Organising committee member and muster participant Shaun Sibbes said a largely new volunteer organising team hoped next month's Boyup Brook Ute & Truck Muster - the 18th - would pick up where the event left off in 2020.
"We had so many vehicles entered that year there was hardly room for an extra one or two," said Mr Sibbes, who will enter his extremely rare imported 4x4 Chevrolet K20 wellside ute converted to right-hand-drive by General Motors-Holden.
He and his four-piece country rock band Sibbsy and the Hainestrain will also be playing on the Ute & Truck Muster stage during the afternoon.
"We want people to pull their pride and joy, or maybe Frankenstein, out of the shed and bring it along to the muster," Mr Sibbes said.
"It would be great if we can get similar numbers to last time.
"It's a great spectacle having all those vehicles winding through the streets and it brings a lot of people to the town on that weekend, both for the music and the utes and trucks."
Mr Sebbes said next month's muster almost did not happen.
"At one stage it was cancelled because we didn't have enough volunteers to run it - it takes about 50 people to organise and run the muster.
"But a group of us who didn't want to see it die, got together to organise it," he said.
"We've got some new blood on board now, which is good, but we can always use more volunteers, so if anyone is interested have a look at the website."
