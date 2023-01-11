Farm Weekly
Home/News

Medical graduate James Leigh is on rural health crusade

January 11 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Leigh, 23, was part of the first graduating cohort of Curtin University's medical school and will begin his studies at Oxford next September, where he plans to do a Master of Science in Applied Digital Health.

A CURTIN University medical school graduate is bound for Oxford University in the United Kingdom this year after winning a prestigious 'Australia at Large' Rhodes Scholarship to study the use of digital technology to improve health services in rural and remote areas of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.