DESPITE the cattle market falling away in recent months producers showed they still had faith in the beef industry at last week's Nutrien Livestock Mated Beef Female Sale at Boyanup where they pushed prices to a high of $4200.
Over the years the sale has earned the reputation of presenting quality mated beef females and this year's sale was no exception with long term vendors again rising to the challenge.
The high quality yarding of predominantly owner-bred females was chased by many repeat buyers from the South West and the South Coast regions.
All up in the sale the Nutrien Livestock team offered 364 PTIC females, which had all been pregnancy tested within 30 days of the sale and ear-notched tested bovine viral diarrhoea virus free providing buyers confidence in the heifers on offer.
With solid bidding support from the stands, the auctioneering team under the control of auctioneer Chris Waddingham cleared 301 heifers under the hammer at an average of $3576, which was back $231 on last year's result.
In the corresponding fixture in 2022 the Nutrien Livestock team offered and sold 498 heifers at an average of $3807 and to a high of $4500.
Even though the prices were back on last year's record highs both agents and vendors walked away happy as prices exceeded presale expectations.
Angus heifers not only made up the biggest percentage of the offering at 83 per cent, they also created the most interest among buyers, which meant the breed record the highest average and clearance.
All up 274 from 301 Angus heifers sold under the hammer between $2900 and the sale's $4200 top price achieved by two pens, to finish at an average of $3619.
Leading the charge in the Angus offering, not only in terms of price but also numbers was longtime vendor the Harris family, Treeton Lake, Cowaramup and Dardanup.
The Harris family were the sale's biggest vendor offering and selling 83 Angus heifers over 13 pens for an average of $3684, the second best of any vendor and to the sale's $4200 top price twice.
The first pen in the Harris family offering to make $4200 consisted of six heifers that had been AI'd to Coonamble Nic Nat and have a calving date of March 2.
The pen was knocked down to the day's volume buyer Capel Creek, Donnybrook.
Capel Creek also purchased another seven heifers which were in calf to Coonamble Nic Nat and due March 2, as well as two pens of seven heifers which were PTIC to Mordallup and Black Market yearling Angus bulls and due from March 23 to May 3, all at $3800 from the Treeton Lake offering.
Capel Creek farm manager Dean Taaffe said the enterprise was keen to purchase in the sale as it was looking for quality females to add to its Angus breeding herd.
"We are wanting to grow the herd and the purchase of the females today will take our numbers to 200 females," Mr Taaffe said.
"All our females are joined to Angus bulls and the calves are sold as weaners through the saleyards."
The other pen of Treeton Lake heifers to reach the $4200 equal top price was purchased by the sale's next biggest buyer Norwood Ridge Estate, Albany.
It went to $4200 for five Treeton Lake heifers which were PTIC Mordallup and Black Market bulls and due from March 23 to May 3.
The Albany enterprise also picked up a further five pens from Treeton Lake, which included two pens of six that had been AI'd to Coonamble Nic Nat at $4100 and $3700, along with another pen of seven at $3900 which had the same joining details as its top price pen and two pens of seven and six head at $3150 and $2900 that have a calving period of March 2 to May 3 after being joined to Mordallup and Black Market bulls.
Other buyers of Treeton Lake heifers included D & MC Bevan, Manjimup, which went of $4000 for a pen of five that were in calf to Coonamble Nic Nat while BR & TL Styles, Manjimup, bought two pens of seven carrying Mordallup and Black Market sired calves through Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton agent Jock Embry at $3400 and $3200.
Fellow longtime vendor the Muir family, GD Muir & Co, Mordallup Angus stud, Manjimup, again experienced another strong sale offering and selling 53 unregistered females from their commercial herd to a top of $4000 and an average of $3647.
All the Muir's heifers were PTIC to Mordallup bulls and due to calve from February 27 to May 3.
The Muir's $4000 top-priced pen, which contained seven heifers was purchased by Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs, who also picked up another two pens of seven head, from the Muir's offering for $3900 and $3700 for a South West producer.
Other strong supporters of the Muir offering were Yates Family Trust, Collie, which collected a pen of seven at $3700 as well as two pens of six at $3500 and $3400 while G & CR Musitano, Harvey, purchased six at $3500 and seven at $3400.
Another large vendor was return vendor the Russell family, E & C Russell, Bridgetown, which offered and sold 57 Angus heifers to a top of $3900 and average of $3525.
The Russell's $3900 top-priced pen of seven heifers was purchased by Manjimup producers Len and Jen Blyth, LV Blyth, who also purchased another two pens of seven from the offering at $3800 and $3500.
All three pens are due to calve from February 24 after being AI'd to Desu Renegade C212 and backed up with Gandy Angus bulls.
Other buyers to pick up heifers from the Russell family were Yates Family Trust, which went to $3300 twice for two pens of seven that had been AI'd joined while Capel Creek paid $3700 for seven which were PTIC to Mordallup and Monterey Angus bulls and due to calve from February 28 to May 9.
First-time vendor Peter Ryan, Benger, sold 39 heifers from his offering of 45 to a top of $3750 and an average of $3538.
All the heifers offered by Mr Ryan were owner-bred based on Te Mania Angus bloodlines and PTIC to Monterey Angus bulls.
Blue Dog Downs, Donnybrook, purchased Mr Ryan's top-priced pen at $3750 and it consisted of six heifers which are due to calve from March 20 to April 25.
Other strong supporters of the offering were Paul and Amanda Payne, Paynedale Farm, Metricup, which purchased two pens of seven and a pen of five that have a calving period of March 20 to April 25, all at $3500 while RW Manners Pty Ltd, Donnybrook, paid $3500 twice for pens of seven that are due to calve from May 9 to June 10.
Fellow first-time vendors EJ & SM Cybula, Pemberton, offered and sold 22 Angus heifers, which had received two rounds of AI to Coonamble Nic Nat, to a top of $3900 and an average of $3704, which was the best recorded by any vendor.
Achieving the $3900 top price in the Cybula offering was a line of six heifers which was purchased by Leon M Giglia, Dardanup, while Deepy Gully Grazing, Donnybrook, paid $3700 for five and Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper purchased a pen of six and a pen of five both at $3600.
Anniebrook producer Norm Dennis, GF Dennis & Co, sold two pens of seven Angus heifers with Capel Creek buying one pen at $3700 while DM & MA Dawson, Donnybrook, purchased the other at $3500.
Both pens were PTIC to Angus bulls and due to calve from February 25 to April 22.
Gumnut Downs, Kirup, rounded out the vendors in the Angus section to sell, selling six heifers which were PTIC to an Angus bull at $3600 to Mr Cooper.
When the sale moved into the offering of Murray Grey heifers the selling team found the going a little tougher as the demand wasn't there like it was in the Angus run.
In the Murray Grey run four vendors offered 63 heifers but a lack of buying support saw only 27 sold under the hammer to top of $3400 and an average of $3141.
Achieving the $3400 price was Sharon Francis, ST Francis, Dardanup, when she sold a pen of seven heifers and pen of six heifers at this value to Shorelands Pastoral Co, Bunbury, which purchased with the assistance of Mr Abbs.
Ms Francis also sold a pen of seven at $3200 to Farris Family Trust, Busselton.
MORE BEEF NEWS
All three pens of grey heifers sold by Ms Francis were purchased in as weaners and based on pure Melaleuca Murray Grey bloodlines.
They are PTIC to Venturon Angus bull and due to calve from February 23 to May 4.
There was only one other pen of Murray Grey heifers sold and it was a pen of seven from Wulura Farms, Yallingup Siding.
It sold at $2600 to AP & JW Whiteford, Busselton.
These heifers were PTIC Melaleuca bulls and due to calve from March 7 to May 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.