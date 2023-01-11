The Albany enterprise also picked up a further five pens from Treeton Lake, which included two pens of six that had been AI'd to Coonamble Nic Nat at $4100 and $3700, along with another pen of seven at $3900 which had the same joining details as its top price pen and two pens of seven and six head at $3150 and $2900 that have a calving period of March 2 to May 3 after being joined to Mordallup and Black Market bulls.