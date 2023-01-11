Farm Weekly
Heifers make $4200 at Nutrien Livestock Mated Beef Female Sale at Boyanup

By Jodie Rintoul
January 12 2023 - 10:00am
The Harris family, Treeton Lake, Cowaramup and Dardanup, sold the two $4200 equal top-priced pens of heifers in last week's Nutrien Livestock Mated Beef Female Sale at Boyanup. With one of their pens of Angus heifers which topped the sale when purchased by Capel Creek, Donnybrook, were vendor Mark Harris (second left) and daughter Beige along with Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham and Capel Creek manager Dean Taaffe. The other top-priced pen of heifers was purchased by Norwood Ridge Estate, Albany.

DESPITE the cattle market falling away in recent months producers showed they still had faith in the beef industry at last week's Nutrien Livestock Mated Beef Female Sale at Boyanup where they pushed prices to a high of $4200.

