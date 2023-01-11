A BUSHFIRE emergency warning is in place for the Shire of Donnybrook-Balingup, with blazes posing a threat to lives and homes.
Local residents were urged to act immediately to survive.
The fire has burnt through about 1000 hectares of land so far, and continues to move in a north-easterly direction.
The fire is one of many that was sparked from a lightning storm two days ago, where more than 300,000 lightning strikes hit the Western Australian countryside.
According to the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, there are about 200 firefighters fighting blazes across the southern part of the State.
Evacuation centres have been set up in Boyup Brook, Donnybrook and Trayning for any displaced people.
If it is possible, leave now for a safer place, and do not "wait and see", as leaving at the last minute can be deadly.
If it is not possible to leave, a DFES spokesperson has said to get a shelter ready in your home.
This can be done by going to a room away from the fire front with two exits that you can easily escape from and water access - such as a kitchen or laundry.
If you are not at home, it is already too dangerous to return.
This bushfire emergency is in place for people bounded by Donnybrook-Boyup Brook road, Hearle Road, north of Preston National Park and Chapman Road, including Mandalay Road.
A bushfire watch and act is in place for people in the Noggerup townsite and parts of Noggerup, Mumballup and Yabberup.
If you are not prepared to actively defend your home, DFES advises to leave now while the way is clear.
It is important to have access to an independent water supply - as the mains water pressure may be affected by the fire - and start patrolling the property for spot fires.
A bushfire advice is in place for people in an area bound by Collie-Preston Road, Vernon Road and to the south border of the Mumballup State Forest, and an area bound by Morrisey Road, Preston National Park, Atherton Road and Oldmeadow Road.
In this area there is currently no threat to lives or homes, but there is a lot of smoke in the area.
People are asked to stay alert and monitor their surroundings - especially looking for smoke and flames.
If you have a respiratory condition and you have been affected by smoke you should contact your local doctor or call Health Direct on 1800 022 222.
