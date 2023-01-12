Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Steers top at $1811 at WALSA Boyanup weaner sale

By Rob Francis
January 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Livestock, Harvey/Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner (left) was on the rail before the WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week with Minnie and Rob Italiano, Harvey. The Italianos sold calves for up to $1653.

JUST less than 1000 weaners were penned between both agents at the first WALSA weaner sale for the new year at Boyanup last week and the quality and weights of the weaners on offer was generally outstanding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.