Farm Weekly
Home/News

Stock losses from Western Australian floods estimated to be 'in the thousands'

By Bree Swift
January 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Premier, Prime Minister, and State emergency services, housing and agriculture ministers, and senior indigenous leaders have all visited the Kimberley this week to see the situation on the ground.

STOCK losses from the Kimberley flooding could be in their thousands, Western Australian Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis said from Broome this morning, where she has been meeting pastoral industry members hit by the unprecedented floods over the past two days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.