Donnybrook fire downgraded to watch and act

The Donnybrook fire has been downgraded to a watch and act advice, but Department of Fire and Emergency Services incident controller Peter Norman warned communities to remain vigilant.
The fire is not controlled or contained, but with favourable weather conditions it continues to stay stationary.
So far 5500 hectares in Preston National Park, private land and bushland has been burnt.
"This morning crews were doing a lot of tracking work and containment line work with machinery and firefighters to ensure that these areas are safe on the northern aspects of the point, which is our biggest risk at the moment," Mr Norman said.
About 20 properties were without power today, and Mr Norman said Western Power is working to ensure power was restored as soon as possible.
Preston National Park continues to be closed, as does Donnybrook Boyup Brook Road between Mandalay Road and Collie Preston Road.
