Donnybrook fire downgraded to watch and act

By Jasmine Peart
Updated January 12 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:30pm
A lightning strike started this fire on Monday night at West Ballidu. Picture by Rob Elliot.

The Donnybrook fire has been downgraded to a watch and act advice, but Department of Fire and Emergency Services incident controller Peter Norman warned communities to remain vigilant.

