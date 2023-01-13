Farm Weekly
Cameras to detect drivers without seatbelts in rural WA

By Leah Tindale
January 14 2023 - 10:00am
CAMERAS that can detect non-wearing of seatbelts are being installed in Western Australian regional centres this summer, amid concerns that a lack of seatbelts is contributing to a higher road toll in the State.

