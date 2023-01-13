Cameras to detect drivers without seatbelts in rural WA

CAMERAS that can detect non-wearing of seatbelts are being installed in Western Australian regional centres this summer, amid concerns that a lack of seatbelts is contributing to a higher road toll in the State.
As part of the second phase of the Safety Camera Trial, Port Hedland and surrounds was the first site to be visited in December, with Kalgoorlie set for January and Geraldton for February.
The first phase of the trial saw the cameras temporarily set up at sites within a 200 kilometre radius of Perth, including the Mid West, Wheatbelt, South West and Great Southern, with more than 20 regional sites visited.
A Road Safety Commission spokesperson said that results from the trial so far showed drivers on regional roads on average have poorer compliance with seatbelt wearing laws, compared to those in the metropolitan area.
The South Western Highway, near Picton and Donnybrook, and Albany Highway, near Williams, were the worst performing areas for seatbelt compliance.
The commission said it found more than 1 in 300 drivers were not wearing their seatbelt, or were wearing it incorrectly.Albany Highway, near North Bannister, and Great Northern Highway, near Bindoon, had the best performance in regional areas for seatbelt compliance.
During the initial trial period close to 1 in 130 drivers in regional areas were detected illegally using their phones while driving.Illegal use of mobile phones was marginally worse in the metropolitan area compared to regional areas.
WA ended 2022 with its highest annual road toll in six years, 175 people died on the State's roads last year, compared with 166 in 2021.
Of those, 113 died in regional areas - 99 deaths occurred on regional roads in 2021.The 2023 stands at six - including three deaths on regional roads since January 1.
The trend is also evident across the country, with the national toll reaching its highest levels in five years in 2022 - leaving hundreds of families grieving.
A total 1165 people died on the nation's roads last year - with police saying the "fatal five" of speeding, drink or drug driving, distracted driving, no seatbelts and fatigue - plus bad weather in the Eastern States was driving the high tolls.
Early last month, Road Safety Minister Paul Papalia launched a road safety campaign, aimed at making the roads safer, particularly over the festive season.
The camera roll-out comes as a $8.3 million funding commitment to upgrade three roads in WA's wheat-producing areas was announced by the Federal Government.
Federal O'Connor MP Rick Wilson said the then-Coalition government announced successful applicants in the $150 million Remote Roads Upgrade Pilot Program in April, 2022.
"The money was included in the 2022-23 Budget, but for months the successful shires in this very competitive roads program heard nothing from Federal Labor," Mr Wilson said.
"This included three shires in my electorate - Esperance, Kulin and Kondinin - who between them were to share more than $8.3m for three essential roads projects."
The Shires of Esperance, Kulin and Kondinin were in funding limbo, respectively, over $1.242m promised for improvements to Rollond Road, $3.072m for an upgrade to Kulin-Holt Rock Road and $4m to seal about 20 kilometres of Hyden-Norseman Road.
Mr Wilson called on the Federal Government to fund an ongoing round of the program to "demonstrate that Labor's mainly metropolitan members are aware of the priority infrastructure requirements of their country cousins, who play a large role in feeding the nation."
"The three shires that received funding were persistent and very patient," he said.
"I congratulate them, and am proud to have played a part in securing this much-needed roads funding for country areas of WA.
"Once upgraded, the roads will improve safety and enhance economic development in key farming areas of the State."
