CLAAS Group achieves record sales

By Mal Gill
Updated January 13 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:30pm
Despite supply chain difficulties and the Russia-Ukraine war hitting earnings last year, CLAAS Group managed a sales revenue record and is predicting double-digit sales and income growth this year.

POST-COVID supply chain disruptions and Russia's war with Ukraine have hit financial earnings of Germany-based global agricultural machinery manufacturer CLAAS Group in the past year.

