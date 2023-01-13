POST-COVID supply chain disruptions and Russia's war with Ukraine have hit financial earnings of Germany-based global agricultural machinery manufacturer CLAAS Group in the past year.
But strong sales growth in North America and "stable" sales levels in Western and Central Europe - down only slightly on "extraordinary growth" in 2021 - enabled CLAAS to achieve record sales revenue for the year of (e)4.9 billion ($A7.64b), up 2.7 per cent on 2021's (e)4.8 billion ($7.5b).
However, EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of (e)437.7m ($682.8m) was down 18.1pc compared to (e)532.1m ($830m) in 2021, CLAAS reported last month - the German financial year is the same as the calendar year.
As a percentage of sales revenue EBITA remained a healthy 8.8pc, but down from 11.1pc the previous year, it reported.
Earnings before taxes plummeted 53.4pc to (e)166.3m ($259.4m), compared to (e)357.1m ($557m) the previous year, with the company stating earnings were "essentially burdened by impairments in Eastern Europe as a result of geopolitical changes and disrupted supply chains".
The financial report largely avoided direct reference to the Russia-Ukraine war - between Europe's two largest grain producers - preferring oblique references such as "war-related slowdown in Eastern Europe" and "geopolitical upheavals" instead.
CLAAS Group has assets on both sides of the conflict - it opened a combine harvester production facility with capacity to manufacture 1000 machines a year in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar in 2005 and expanded it in 2015.
It also has a Moscow-based independent distribution company, CLAAS Vostok, which was established in 2006 as an extension to its own office set up there in 1996 after it started selling agricultural machinery into Russia.
In Ukraine CLAAS has a sales company, TOV CLAAS Ukraine, based in the capital Kyiv.
European Union trade sanctions against Russia include companies in the aviation, shipbuilding and machine-building industry sectors, as well as the obvious military and defense sectors, and Russian transport operators or contract carriers working for Russian clients are banned from entering EU member countries.
CLAAS chief executive officer Thomas Bck said 2022 had "challenged us in every respect".
"In this difficult mix, we have shown how resilient our business model is," Mr Bck said.
"We delivered and proved with a lot of personal commitment that we can measure up to our vision of making customers the best in their field.
"We have delivered 100pc on our harvest promise to our customers.
"For this, all employees and distribution partners deserve my thanks."
Apart from the Russia-Ukraine war, CLAAS also had to contend with "massive disruptions" to its supply chains, partly a hangover from the pandemic.
The supply chain disruptions could only be overcome "with considerable financial and personnel effort", CLAAS stated in its financial report.
A 22-week production shutdown at its main German headquarters facility in Harsewinkel for plant modernisation, reported on in Farm Weekly two weeks ago, was one of those disruptions, the report stated.
Similar modernisation of a southern Germany plant at Bad Saulgau which produces forage harvesting machinery and Jaguar front ends for CLAAS harvesters, was "going to plan", it said.
Despite the difficulties of last year, CLAAS had continued to push ahead with its investment program and injected (e)130m ($202.8m) into expansion of its global sales and production network, it said.
Also, its expenditure on research and development reached a new high in 2022, CLAAS said, up 6.4pc to (e)279m ($435.2m) and included "the development and renewal of harvesting machinery and tractors, investments in electronics architecture for machine control and connectivity, as well as expenses for the digitalisation of agricultural processes".
As of September 30, CLAAS Group employed a total of 12,116 people worldwide - up from 11,957 in 2021 - about half of which work outside of Germany, it said.
Its 2022 workforce included 792 apprentices (775 in 2021).
Looking forward, CLAAS said it anticipated double-digit sales and income growth for 2023, despite "present uncertainties".
"The company expects demand for agricultural equipment to remain stable overall in the main sales regions in Middle and Western Europe, as well as in North America," it said.
"The number of international orders over the coming months is above average.
"CLAAS forecasts continued strong growth in the region of North America, thanks in particular to the broader combine harvester and tractor range.
"Investments in the expansion of the global production and sales network and in innovative technologies such as digitalisation and autonomous farming, will strengthen the market position on a lasting basis."
