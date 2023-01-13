Farm Weekly
Kimberly's Christmas Creek sale process proceeding despite flood

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated January 13 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:15pm
THE expressions of interest sale process for the 139,929 hectare (345,772 acre) Kimberly, WA, cattle station Christmas Creek is proceeding, despite major flooding in the region.

