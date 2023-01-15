One house has been razed as a bushfire continues to burn south of Perth.
Emergency officials are urging the public to be extra vigilant as conditions continue to change.
A Watch and Act alert has been issued after some 100 firefighters battled the 6000-hectare blaze in the Donnybrook-Balingup Shire on Saturday before it started to slow its spread.
Emergency officials have warned there is a possible threat to lives and homes in the area and have advised residents to flee.
The fire, believed to have been sparked by lightning, was moving slowly northwest as of Sunday morning after breaching containment lines on Saturday.
Meanwhile, in South Australia, firefighters have managed to contain a bushfire in the Adelaide Hills, just east of the state capital.
The fire burnt approximately 45 hectares after residents in Montacute were told to leave or take shelter on Saturday.
By Saturday night the fire was contained with firefighters remaining on scene to monitor hotspots.
Two firefighters received minor injuries and both are recovering.
