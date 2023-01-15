Farm Weekly
WA bushfire started by lightning strike burns through one home

By Finbar O'Mallon, Mibenge Nsenduluka and Melissa Meehan
January 16 2023 - 9:00am
A bushfire south of Perth is believed to have been sparked by lightning. (PR HANDOUT)

One house has been razed as a bushfire continues to burn south of Perth.

