A high fire danger day

As Western Australia continues to battle flooding in the north and fires further south, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services has issued major alerts for today.
An extreme fire danger rating has been forecast for the Geographe fire weather district.
On top of that high fire danger ratings have been forecast for the following fire weather districts for today.
You can find the four-day Fire Danger Rating forecast, which Local Government Authorities are affected and relevant community safety messages on Emergency WA.
Meanwhile it has been reported that the WA Government is going to seek input from the US military to help with rebuilding the Fitzroy River Bridge after major flooding in the area.
While no formal conversations have been had, it is understood WA authorities are keen to talk to US military officials about the rebuilding process.
