PRECISION agriculture, robotic systems, increased in automation - last year saw plenty of innovation when it came to agtech solutions.
With the cost and scarcity of labour continuing to be an issue, robotic systems and technology which fills the gap will continue to be important, but beyond that what will 2023 look like?
AgriStart managing director Natasha Teakle said in her opinion this year will continue to have a focus on carbon farming.
"Ways for farmers to get premium carbon credits, with technology to support that is only going to get more important," Ms Teakle said.
"Consumers are going to be increasingly driven by buying food that's been sustainably grown and there's likely to be labelling and increased compliance requirements driving those trends as well."
Grant Gilmour, managing director at agriculture innovation agency Beanstalk, agreed that traceability would continue to be a big focus of the sector.
"Our research with buyers of Australian produce around the world clearly shows that global consumers are increasingly demanding proof-points behind our clean, green and healthy reputation via accessible online dashboards with data that backs up our claims," Mr Gilmour said.
"This reflects a global trend in many other industries and a backlash against perceptions of greenwashing."
This trend from the consumer is linked with the huge underlying trend towards increasing global connectedness.
"Australian farmers are some of the best dry-land agriculturalists in the world and very open to adoption, innovation and new techniques," Mr Gilmour said.
"However to-date most of this innovation has come from within Australia, the fact is there is some incredible work being done around the world that could be enormously beneficial to Australian farmers.
"We need to do a better job of incentivising that technology, so those practices come to Australia."
Beyond global agriculture, there has also been the adoption of technology from outside the sector.
Manufacturing and mining sectors have technology that is adaptable to the needs of agriculture and Mr Gilmour is excited to see what further technology comes not only globally, but cross-industry as well.
While last year had an internal feel, he said 2023 already feels different and he can see an outward shift starting.
As we move our eyes to focus globally again, Mr Gilmour expects the demand for data for agribusiness and corporations to increase.
"We are seeing this being a very significant growth area as using onfarm data effectively underpins resilient farming," he said.
"Farmers are increasingly looking to drive their business using their own data, due to disruptions in global supply chains, the need to provide proof points to their ESG claims and the need to improve margins."
There have also been new problems emerging during 2022 that will need solutions this year and in the years to come.
"A big problem for many farmers, particularly with all the grain around this year, is better technology for onfarm storage," Ms Teakle said.
"With higher moisture we need to be able to store that high moisture grain."
She also sees opportunities for technologies that can assist with header fires.
"From an occupational health and safety perspective, and not losing harvesting days, farmers are really looking for new technologies," Ms Teakle said.
"They need to obviously put a header fire out straight away but then also not put the header out of action."
Away from technology trends Mr Gilmour also believes that increased consolidation will continue to be an issue.
"Overall we believe there is an increasing equity gap in agriculture that will continue into 2023 and beyond," he said.
"This gap is the delta between what traditional banks are willing to lend ag producers, and what ag producers need to continue operations and improve them.
"We believe there will be an increasing flow of non-traditional capital into ag from other sources, including global funds, investment houses, multinational corporations into more specialist areas."
Mr Gilmour is looking forward to seeing the right structures and processes set up to facilitate and encourage this investment, and more importantly make sure it is done right.
As for Ms Teakle, she is excited and looking forward to helping farmers and helping to provide much needed solutions.
"My best hope for 2023 is to help farmers develop more resilient farming systems," she said.
"We all know that farming is always going to be a risky business - with climate and market situations.
"Any tech that's going to build resilience into our farming systems and give them more flexibility in some of their decision making, is going to be really critical and is what I'd love to see."
