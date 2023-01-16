Severe thunderstorm alert

Residents living in the Goldfields-Midlands region have been warned of approaching thunderstorm activity.
At 12.40pm, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES), issued a new alert, telling people living in the Goldfields, South East Coastal, Central Wheatbelt and Gascoyne districts to take action and stay safe.
It said the locations which may be affected include Kalgoorlie, Norseman and Kambalda.
WHAT TO DO:
IF DRIVING:
Take care in areas that have been flooded and be careful driving on gravel roads as surfaces will be slippery and muddy, and vehicles could become bogged.
WEATHER DETAILS:
Bureau of Meteorology advised severe thunderstorms are triggering on a trough moving across southern inland WA this afternoon.
Severe thunderstorm activity is expected to track steadily to the east, and may also extend further south later this afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Some roads may be closed
Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:
IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:
After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
Updates will be provided when the situation changes.
Everyone has a story to tell. Tell me yours.
